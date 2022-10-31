Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Stella Damasus has taken to Instagram to warn women not to rush into marriage.

The actress advised women to pay attention to red flags in relationships.

She then shared her story.

She revealed that she met a guy who ticked all the boxes, had the same interests as her, and did the same things.

She believed he was the one so she took the plunge.

She disclosed that she ended up being heartbroken.

“Everybody go chop breakfast,’ she said lightheartedly.

Stella has been married twice.

At 21, she married Jaiye Aboderin who sadly died in 2004.

In 2014, she married fellow actor and film director Daniel Ademinokan but they separated in 2020.

