Saturday, 15 October 2022 – A 39 year old man, Mfon Jeremiah, has been arrested by police for impregnating his 13 year old biological daughter (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at police headquarters by the mother of the victim who said that she discovered that her daughter was pregnant, and when she inquired from the daughter, she was informed that it was her father who impregnated her.

The victim was taken to the hospital where it was confirmed that she is four months pregnant.

Upon the report, the police boss quickly detailed detectives to the suspect’s house where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being responsible for his daughter’s pregnancy, but claimed to be under spell when he did it.

He informed the police that he was dreaming of having sex with his wife who has separated from him for some time now, only to discover that it was her daughter that he had sex with.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the police said the Commissioner has directed that the suspect be transferred to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

This happened in Nigeria