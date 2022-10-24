Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





A man has shared his experience from his divorce proceedings from his ex-wife who according to him he caught cheating.

In a series of tweets, the man said his ex wife made him go through so much that he currently gets trauma from the legal process.

According to him, she got him kicked out of his house and was obsessed even though he tried to stay away from her throughout the divorce proceedings.

He said that his ex was mad at him because he caught her cheating.

Read his posts below