Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – Toke Makinwa has taken to Twitter to reveal that she still fears her mother.

The media personality disclosed that her mother visited her unannounced and she found herself scrambling to spray everywhere to rid her space of the smell of “pot” which her friends smoked while they were at her house.

“You’ll be paying your own bills and be your big age but the fear of your parents is still real,” she wrote.

See below.