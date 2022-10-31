Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – One of the minors rescued from a brothel in Nigeria has said she was forced to sleep with more than 10 men in a day.

The Nigerian Navy, in collaboration with the Nigeria Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, raided two brothels on Saturday and rescued 50 teenage prostitutes.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, the girl said that she was trafficked from her village to work as a house help.

The victims said on her arrival in the company of one of her kinswoman, she was forced into prostitution.

“One of my village women (trafficker) brought me and two other girls from our village with the impression that we are coming to serve in a hotel,” she narrated.

“Shortly after we arrived at the hotel, she (trafficker) went outside and collected money from one woman (brothel operator). That was the last time I saw her (trafficker). Later, the woman, simply known as madam, put us in a room and told us that we would work as Ashawo (prostitute),”

She said she immediately refused to work as a prostitute but that after the operator threatened her with torture and starvation, she gave in.

“In a day I sleep with more than 10 men, and whatever money I make, I give it to my madam. We hustle by wearing pants to seduce the men. After admiring what they see, they (men) take us into the room; have sex with us and give us money.

“We do a daily account of any money we collect to our madam’s sister, who calculates and gives us our cut,” she added