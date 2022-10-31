Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 31 October 2022 – Willis Raburu’s ex-wife Marya Prude has regretted getting married when she was 23 years old.

The beautiful stylist and social media influencer had a colourful wedding with Raburu in 2017 but divorced three years later after losing their unborn child.

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Marya said that she did not know what was going through her mind when she decided to settle down.

She confessed that she was just impressing society when she got married.

According to Marya, she would have achieved a lot in life if she didn’t get married in her early 20s.

Marya also trashed marriage and said it is not an achievement.

“I woke up this morning with so much to do in my mind, and I just remembered I got married at 23 years. I don’t know what the f**k I was thinking! I would be so far right now if I weren’t busy serving society and other humans. Their expectations of me as a married woman because I would be doing most of what I’m doing right now to catch up. Alafu pia marriage isn’t an achievement,” she wrote.

Marya told her fans recently that she is currently single and not ready to date.

Her ex-husband has since move on and is now married to a Ugandan lady called Ivy Namu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.