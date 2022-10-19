Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – President William Ruto’s Roads, Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary nominee, Kipchumba Murkomen, has shocked the country.

This is after he showered praises on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, crediting him for ushering him into national politics.

During his vetting before the National Assembly Committee on appointments, Murkomen revealed that Raila literally made him who he is today.

He stated that Raila nominated him to sit in the task force on the devolved government shortly after the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

The job offered the lawyer the opportunity to serve with Musalia Mudavadi, then Deputy Prime Minister, in the task force mandated to lay the foundation for devolution in Kenya.

According to Murkomen, his time in the task force accorded him the privilege of contributing towards devolution, which spearheaded the growth and development of 47 counties in the country.

“Raila Odinga nominated me to sit in the task force on devolved government. I served in that task force again with Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee), and that must have been my most notable contribution to devolution because we came up with six laws on matters of devolved governance,” he noted.

Prior to his nomination to the task force, Murkomen had played an active role in the civic education exercise during the campaigns for the 2010 Constitution.

In addition, he also worked as a law lecturer in several institutions before making a stab at elective politics in 2013.

He was elected for three successive terms as the Senator of Elgeyo Marakwet County and also served as the Leader Majority in the Senate between 2017 and 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.