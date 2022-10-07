Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – Vera Sidika’s husband, Fredrick Mutinda alias Brown Mauzo has penned down a heartfelt letter of affirmation to her after she underwent surgery to reduce the size of her backside.

Mauzo who reassured his wife of his undying support and love after undergoing the procedure, expressed gratitude towards the socialite, for gathering the strength to come out and share her story ‘to educate young girls’.

He wrote;

Dear wife, I know this hasn’t been easy at all. I’ve been with you through the entire process and all I can say is that you are very strong lady. I’m so happy U found peace & acceptance & finally had the courage to come out and educate young girls. I your husband miss your killer figure so much but what i love and treasure is your personality & pure heart . I will love you more just the way you are…