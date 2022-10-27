Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – A Kikuyu woman who openly defied former President Uhuru Kenyatta and supported President William Ruto in the last general election is now regretting her decision.

This is after Ruto shifted the goalpost on reducing Unga prices and the cost of living in general.

Speaking during the launch of the housing project in Kibra on Tuesday, Ruto asked hustlers for one whole year to be able to reduce Unga prices as well as the cost of living contrary to his campaign pledge where he had promised to bring down the cost of living in his first days in office.

Hours after Ruto announced his inability to reduce Unga prices within the time he had promised, a popular UDA supporter by the name of Wambui Kuria took to Twitter to express her disappointment in the president.

In an unexpected post, Wambui, who has been praising Ruto while demonizing Uhuru, dismissed the president as a big liar.

According to her, Ruto is simply a sober Uhuru Kenyatta and regretted voting for him.

“Eti Ruto anasema apewe I year ashukishe bei ya unga? Hahaa! Willian Ruto is a sober Uhuru Kenyatta,” she tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.