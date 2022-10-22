Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag has said he decided to punish Cristiano Ronaldo because the Portuguese star failed to live up to the standards he has set at the club.

The Porgusese superstar refused to come on as a substitute in the match against Tottenham on Wednesday after he didn’t start the game.

Ronaldo went straight down the tunnel and left United’s game against Tottenham before the match had finished. In the 89th minute, he picked up his belongings from the dressing room and left Old Trafford before the final whistle.

Earlier, he had to train at Carrington with Manchester United Under 21s after he was banished from first team squad.

Explaning his decision to punish Ronaldo, Erik ten Hag said: ‘I am the manager, I am responsible for top spot culture here and I have to set standards and values and I have to control them.’

‘In the team, we have values and standards and I have to control that. After Vallecano, I told him it was unacceptable but not him everyone, this is the second time, there are consequences.

‘We miss him tomorrow, it’s a miss for the squad but it’s important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea as that is important.

‘I think it will have a (time for) reflection for him, but also for everyone else, I sent a warning at the start of the season, next time there have to be consequences otherwise when you are living together when you are playing together, football is a team sport and you have to fulfil certain standards. And I have to control it.’

Ten Hag also confirmed Ronaldo was still part of his plans despite the incident. ‘He remains an important part of the squad,’ the Dutchman said.

United would not comment on Thursday night on whether Ronaldo had been fined the maximum two weeks’ wages, which would cost him £1million.