Saturday, 22 October 2022 – Joy Behar, an American comedian, television host, actress, and writer has claimed that she’s “had sex with a few ghosts”.

Behar who recently turned 80, made the claim on “The View”, while panelists were discussing footage of a woman who claimed to have “sexual ghosts” in her home.

“If you have sex with a ghost, can you get pregnant?” Sara Haines asked.

“I’ve had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant,” Behar revealed, to the surprise of everyone.

“I’m just gonna let that ride,” Whoopi Goldberg responded. “I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m going to let it ride.”