Thursday, 27 October 2022 – Bishop Bernard Muthoga Maina has responded to his critics after he ordered his ex-wife Regina Muthoga to exhume the body of her late daughter who was buried on his land 12 years ago.

According to the AIPCA bishop, he is a peaceful man after Regina exhumed the body of her daughter from his land.

Bishop Muthoga said he had no business keeping the remains of a child who is not his blood on his land.

He called his ex-wife a Jezebel.

“I divorced Jezebel 12 years ago and married the love of my life. I had no business keeping the remains of a child who is not my blood on my land. I’m a peaceful man now that this nightmare is behind me,” he said.

Bishop Muthoga divorced Regina three years ago on allegations of committing adultery and deserting her matrimonial home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.