Monday, 24 October 2022 – Flamboyant Kenyan female singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee is madly in love with her mzungu boyfriend.

The 40-year-old mother of five took to her Facebook page and shared a romantic video goofing around with her white lover, who she claimed makes her feel like a 12-year-old girl.

She thanked God for bringing the perfect man into her life and said if she dies today, she will die a happy woman.

“The life I have been waiting for since 40 years, I feel like 12 years old in Omondi’s arms. Thank God for this gift, If I die today, Trust me I will die a happy woman. Omondi mulo kamorooooo,” she wrote.

Akothee introduced her new man whom she has christened Omondi last month and said she is considering getting married.

She said the gentleman had given her reason to want to settle down and be a loving, submissive wife.

