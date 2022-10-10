Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland has revealed the bizarre diet that’s helped him take football by storm.

Commenting on his Hannibal Lecter-style routine in a documentary, the Man City striker who bagged his 20th goal of the season over the weekend, said he eats lots of hearts and liver.

Haaland also disclosed that he only drinks water through a complicated filter system and tries to look at the sunshine as soon as he wakes.

Showing off huge chunks of heart and liver from his butcher, he said;

“You (other people) don’t eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body.

“I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important.

“People say meat is bad for you but which? The meat you get at McDonald’s?

“Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver.”

Heart and liver are superfoods rich in vitamin B, iron, phosphorus and copper and magnesium.

On his move from Borussia Dortmund to City, the £375,000-a-week ace adds:

“The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sunlight in my eyes — it is good for circadian rhythm.

“I have also started to filtrate my water a bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body.”

On a tour of City’s training ground, Haaland tells chefs: “You should be my favourite people” as he requests a cheese and ham omelette.

Haaland, 22, has previously confessed a love for doner kebab pizza.