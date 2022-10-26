Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – A woman has taken to Twitter to express outrage after her sister went back to her abusive boyfriend.

“My younger sister went back to her abusive boyfriend and this time he didn’t spare her,” she wrote.

She added: “I’m so mad at her even if she can die now I don’t think I will attend her funeral, I’v tried helping her do protection orders open cases serveral times but she still go back.he was beating her while pregnant till now and she still believe that he loves her.”

She explained that her sister’s “whole body is black now with blood inside” but she has refused to go to the hospital.

She explained that the last time her sister got back with her abusive boyfriend, the couple blamed her for their relationship woes.

She wrote: “Last time she told him that I’m the one who forced her to open a case she didn’t want to do it.”