Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Crossdresser, James Brown has shared a new video where he commented on the leak of his sex tape.

In the video he shared, James Brown said the leak left him devastated and sad. The crossdresser also claimed that he doesn’t know who leaked his sex tape.

He added that he knows he’s hated by some people who are also jealous of him.

Commenting on why he had unprotected sex, James said he isn’t the first to do such and that he did it with his girlfriend of 2 years who knows about his ‘status.’

Watch the video below

How I feel about the video that leaked 😭😭😭😭 full video on YouTube Wfjamesbrown pic.twitter.com/1NvhPRZjgl — Princess 👸of Africow james brown (@wf_jamesbrown) October 11, 2022