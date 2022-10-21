Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Khloe Kardashian revealed she is contemplating going under the knife again.

In the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the reality star, 38, shared that getting a boob job has been on her mind for a while and that she wished she had “ample cleavage” like her sisters.

In the episode, Khloé visited mom Kris Jenner, who was recovering from a hip replacement, and while sitting on the bed, she revealed, “I’m really contemplating getting my boobs done.”

“It’s just something I think about all the —” she continued.

Kris Jenner cut her off and exclaimed, “Oh, let’s do it together!”

“Is that weird, mother/daughter boob jobs?” the momager asked.

Khloé then said: “I don’t know what’s weird anymore.”

In a confessional, the Good American founder went on to share more about her breast insecurities.

She said: “I’m wearing a latex top with like, a bra top so they look great right now and I wish they looked like this all the time.

“I just want fuller. Like when you see me in a bikini, I don’t have like, cleavage. Like my sisters have like this… ample cleavage.”