Friday, October 14, 2022 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has changed his mind about releasing graft suspects allied to President William Ruto, especially former Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal.

This is after he vowed to continue pursuing the case against the former governor, who is eying the Principal Secretary position in Ruto’s government, to a logical conclusion.

He withdrew his application seeking to drop charges facing the former governor.

The withdrawal comes hot on the heels of criticism surrounding the move by DPP Haji to withdraw several charges facing politicians affiliated with President William Ruto.

Lenolkukal had petitioned the DPP to review the charges, saying he was taking the necessary steps to relinquish his ownership with Oryx Service Station.

Lenolkulal was charged in 2019 at the Milimani Law court with four counts of abuse of office and conflict of interest leading to the loss of Sh84 million in public funds.

He has been accused of using his company-Oryx service station-to supply petrol and diesel to the county.

The charge sheet indicates Lenolkulal ‘knowingly acquired direct private interests in contracts between Oryx and Samburu for the supply of fuel”.

He is facing the charges alongside Hesbon Ndathi, and nine others.

