Friday, October 7, 2022 – Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Adiwour alias Jalang’o, has expressed shock after Azimio One Kenya Alliance lost the Leader of Majority in Parliament slot on Thursday.

Speaker Wetang’ula ruled that the Kenya Kwanza Coalition is the majority party in the House and explained that no member of the 13th Parliament was elected under the Azimio banner.

“The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition political party nominated members under the names of its constituent parties,” Wetangula said.

The speaker poked holes into Azimio, saying some of its members it was banking on to lay claim to the majority status decamped from the coalition.

Speaking after Wetangula’s ruling, Jalang’o who was elected on Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party ticket, laid the blame on party members who ditched the camp for the loss, saying it was over for the Raila Odinga-led caravan after Wetang’ula ruled that rivals Kenya Kwanza were the majority side.

“It is these 14 people who changed everything for us. Right now, Azimio would have been the majority buana! It’s over for us,” Jalang’o stated.

