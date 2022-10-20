Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Days after Thika killer businesswoman Gladys Chania murdered her husband, a young man from Wangige by the name Pedro Chege has indicated that he is ready to replace her slain husband, George Mwangi.

Pedro tried to woo the voluptuous businesswoman on social media.

He told Gladys to call him once she is released from remand.

The ‘Ben 10’ further told Gladys that he is hardworking and will use the pickup that her husband left to earn a living in Wangige.

He also encouraged her to remain strong as she faces the murder charges.

The post has since gone viral and attracted a lot of reactions on social media.

Gladys Chania was remanded for seven days to allow police to conclude investigations into her alleged involvement in the murder of her husband George Mwangi.

Ms. Chania was arraigned alongside Morris Mbugua a casual labourer who was recently employed at the couple’s matrimonial home in Mang’u, the alleged scene of the crime.

Below are photos of the ‘Ben 10’ who wants to replace Gladys Chania’s husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.