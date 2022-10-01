Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Flamboyant Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has taken to social media to celebrate after her divorce case was finalized.

The flashy businesslady said she was happy after being freed from her Tanzanian celebrity ex-husband, Benpol, and hailed the lawyers who represented her in the case.

She noted that her lawyers worked tirelessly to ensure that the divorce process was finalized as fast as possible.

She couldn’t keep calm after receiving a notification from her lawyers informing her that the divorce was finally granted.

“OFFICIALLY FREE. It would not be fair to not give a shout-out to these two advocates who worked tirelessly to make sure that the divorce was done quickly and not wait for years. Hamza Jahir and Hosea Chamba, thank you for your work and doing everything as requested,” she wrote.

The beautiful heiress got married to Benpol in 2020 in a private wedding ceremony in Tanzania.

They parted ways months after settling down in Tanzania.

Infidelity was the main cause of her flopped marriage with the Bongo singer.

