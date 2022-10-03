Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – A woman was fortunate to escape two rapists who tried to attack her last night.

The survivor took to Twitter to share her story.

She revealed that two men attempted to rape her but she was able to outrun them.

She also shared a photo of her leg, dusty and bleeding, following the chase.

After she shared her story, some male Twitter users blamed her for the experience.

The incident happened in South Africa and has revived the conversation about rape and femicide in the country.