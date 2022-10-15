Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 15, 2022 – There was drama in a hotel room after a man confronted a lady and accused her of using witchcraft.

He had invited the pretty lady to a hotel room for paid hookup and as they were having sweet moments together, he spotted charms hidden in her handbag.

When he confronted her, she pleaded for mercy and claimed that she uses charms to protect herself from evil clients.

She also alleged that the charms protect her from the dangers of the streets.

On the other hand, the superstitious client accused her of using charms to trap men so that she can drain them financially.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.