Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Controversial Lawyer Miguna Miguna has vowed to proceed with the Kisumu homecoming trip despite threats from locals

Local leaders, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother Oburu Oginga, have downplayed the significance of Miguna Miguna’s homecoming event, saying he is a nobody.

According to residents, they are yet to recover from the shocking loss of Raila in the August presidential election and told Miguna to consider cancelling the event.

“We have heard that Miguna Miguna is planning a homecoming event in Kisumu, but how will the event benefit us? How are we connected with Miguna? We want to tell him that we are in pain after the events of the last election. We have no time for those things,” a Kisumu youth said.

Another local threatened to disrupt the event if Miguna defies the residents’ advice.

“Miguna is our son but we are not interested in the so-called homecoming event for now. We want to tell him that our leader is Raila Odinga. We might be forced to chase him away if he insists on coming here,” the resident said.

However, Miguna has downplayed all threats against him, vowing to proceed with his trip whether Luos like it or not.

Miguna is expected to visit his ancestral home in the lake-side city on Friday, October 28, after more than four years in forced exile in Canada.

“I will arrive in Kisumu on Friday, October 28th, 2022. Kenya is Marwa (Kenya ni Yetu)!” Miguna confirmed on Tuesday.

Miguna, who claims is on a mission to ‘liberate’ the Luo community from long-serving opposition leader Raila Odinga, brushed off comments from a section of residents that his visit is not important.

The firebrand lawyer insisted that he won’t be intimidated to cancel the event.

“To Raila Odinga, using the media to threaten me will not work. I’m coming to Kisumu on Friday. Go ahead and engage in violence and mayhem. That’s your primary qualification. But in the end, the Luo Nation will and must be liberated,” Miguna said in a tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.