Friday, October 14, 2022 – Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has fired over 70 employees as the new administration takes charge.

According to sources, yesterday’s mass firing of hustlers was a political move by the new regime.

The source explained that a majority of those shown the door were drawn from the county’s political office as well as other divisions including drivers, protocol departments, and personal assistants from former Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s office.

“Those affected are from the political office, drivers, protocol departments and the PAs to Governor Lee.”

“They were all political appointees. That’s to say, it’s the governor who picked them and they didn’t undergo competitive recruitment,” the source revealed.

The employees, whose contracts were set to end in December 2022, received their termination letters beginning in September.

Most of the employee’s month’s notice ended on Tuesday, October 11.

Reports indicate that the firing was politically motivated by the change of regimes to create space for new political appointees.

The sacked workers are entitled to a month’s salary and a certificate of service.

