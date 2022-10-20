Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – A section of Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters have expressed dissatisfaction with how President William Ruto is governing the country.

When he was campaigning for the presidency, Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, lied to Kenyans that they will lower the cost of living by reducing the prices of basic commodities like fuel and Unga.

However, with more than a month in office, Ruto has done nothing to reduce the cost of living.

Ruto has also disappointed hustlers by not appointing Mama Mbogas and Mkokoteteni pushers in his government despite assuring them during campaigns that his government will be comprised of hustlers.

Stephen Kimani, a South C resident, said did not attend Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru gardens because Ruto and Gachagua lied to hustlers.

“He is only appointing rich people in the government and this is why we are disappointed,” Kimani stated.

Martha Gakio also said she is disappointed with Ruto for excluding hustlers from his government despite overwhelmingly supporting his presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.