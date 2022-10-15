Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Former Citizen TV anchor, Hussein Mohamed, was on Friday appointed as State House spokesman by President William Ruto.

In a message on social media, Hussein said he was grateful for being appointed to such a powerful and lucrative position and vowed never to disappoint Ruto who is the commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Mr. President William Samoei Ruto, I’m grateful and humbled by the honour you have bestowed upon me to serve as Statehouse Spokesperson. I pledge to work tirelessly in supporting you to deliver the plan to achieve greatness for our republic. Thanks, patriots for your Congratulatory Message,” Hussein wrote on his Twitter page.

Apart from being State House spokesman, Mohamed will also deputise David Mugonyi, who was appointed by President Ruto to be the head of the Presidential Communication Service.

