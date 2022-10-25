Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Job Title: HR Officer,

Industry: Medical Clinic

Location: Nairobi

Salary: KES 40,000 – 50,000

Our client runs a medical clinic and they are looking for a HR Officer to provide professional management of the Human Resources function in the clinic.

Key Responsibilities

Facilitate implementation of the clinic’s HR policies and procedures while providing advice on HR matters.

Manage and maintain confidentiality of employee records.

Administer staff benefits.

Handle grievances and disciplinary matters in order to enhance industrial harmony

Coordinating staff recruitment and selection process in order to ensure a timely organized and comprehensive procedure is used to hire staff.

Ensuring new employees are properly inducted in the organization through preparation and facilitation of the orientation program.

Ensure that accurate job descriptions are in place as well as providing advice and assistance in writing the JDs.

Monitor staff performance and attendance activities through monitoring attendance, staff absences and recommending solutions to solve attendance difficulties.

Advise management on the legal and other implications resulting from certain HR related decisions

Leave Management – ensuring leave is taken and records well kept.

Ensuring health and safety standards are adhered to by all the staff members.

Participate in the payroll process by providing attendance data, overtime information and distributing pay slips to staff members.

Conducting staff exit interviews and facilitating effective staff clearance, documentation and release from the organization.

Handling staff welfare matters.

Preparing and presenting regular HR & Administrative reports

Education and Experience

Degree/Higher Diploma in HRM.

At least 2-3 years’ experience in an HR & Admin role.

Member of the Institute of Human Resources Management (IHRM).

Knowledge of Labor Laws.

Experience in a client service role is an added advantage.

Effective advisory and influencing skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (HR Officer – Medical Clinic) on or before 31st October to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke