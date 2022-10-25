Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: HR Officer,

Industry: Medical Clinic

Location: Nairobi

Salary: KES 40,000 – 50,000

Our client runs a medical clinic and they are looking for a HR Officer to provide professional management of the Human Resources function in the clinic.

Key Responsibilities

  • Facilitate implementation of the clinic’s HR policies and procedures while providing advice on HR matters.
  • Manage and maintain confidentiality of employee records.
  • Administer staff benefits.
  • Handle grievances and disciplinary matters in order to enhance industrial harmony
  • Coordinating staff recruitment and selection process in order to ensure a timely organized and comprehensive procedure is used to hire staff.
  • Ensuring new employees are properly inducted in the organization through preparation and facilitation of the orientation program.
  • Ensure that accurate job descriptions are in place as well as providing advice and assistance in writing the JDs.
  • Monitor staff performance and attendance activities through monitoring attendance, staff absences and recommending solutions to solve attendance difficulties.
  • Advise management on the legal and other implications resulting from certain HR related decisions
  • Leave Management – ensuring leave is taken and records well kept.
  • Ensuring health and safety standards are adhered to by all the staff members.
  • Participate in the payroll process by providing attendance data, overtime information and distributing pay slips to staff members.
  • Conducting staff exit interviews and facilitating effective staff clearance, documentation and release from the organization.
  • Handling staff welfare matters.
  • Preparing and presenting regular HR & Administrative reports

Education and Experience

  • Degree/Higher Diploma in HRM.
  • At least 2-3 years’ experience in an HR & Admin role.
  • Member of the Institute of Human Resources Management (IHRM).
  • Knowledge of Labor Laws.
  • Experience in a client service role is an added advantage.
  • Effective advisory and influencing skills.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (HR Officer – Medical Clinic) on or before 31st October to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke





