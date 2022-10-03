Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 October 2022 – A Good Samaritan who rescued Eric from his mangled Volkswagen Golf has put rogue medics at Neema Hospital on the spot for refusing to attend to him.

Narrating the incident on his Facebook page, the kind-hearted man revealed that Eric was racing with another vehicle at night along Thika Road when the accident occurred.

The Good Samaritan rushed him to Neema Hospital but the medical workers insisted that a relative must be present.

He explained to them what happened and pleaded with them to save his life.

However, his pleas fell on deaf ears.

He rushed Eric to St Francis Hospital in Kasarani where he died while undergoing treatment.

This is what the Good Samaritan posted on his Facebook page, revealing what happened before Eric lost his life.

