Sunday, October 23, 2022 – A 23-year-old robbery suspect was arrested in Nairobi’s Kayole area and found in possession of a homemade firearm capable of firing.
Detectives from Njiiru tasked with fighting crime in Kayole and its environs raided the suspect’s house after getting a tip-off from the public.
They were informed that the suspect’s house was being frequented by suspicious characters.
The battle-hardened sleuths raided the house at 11 am on Saturday and caught the suspect off guard.
The suspect identified as John Kimani was apprehended and a quick but detailed search was conducted in his house.
During the operation, one homemade pistol capable of firing that was loaded with a live bullet was recovered.
Also recovered were a motorcycle, six pocket phones, vehicle and motorcycle ignition keys, an insurance certificate sticker, mobile phone accessories, five empty wallets, a gas mask, and three waist porches.
The suspect is currently being held at a police facility awaiting further legal action.
The recovered items have been placed in safe custody and will be produced as exhibits.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
