Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – A homeless woman who “boasted about selling body parts” has been charged with the rape, torture, and murder of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Paris.

Dahbia B, a 24-year-old homeless woman originally from Algeria was indicted today, October 17, over the gruesome killing of Lola Daviet, 12, on Friday, October 14, as she appeared before examining magistrates.

The schoolgirl was found tied up inside the plastic suitcase near her home with the numbers “1” and “0” on her chest. Her throat was also slit before her mutilated body was stuffed in the suitcase left in the inner courtyard of a building in the French capital’s north-east.

Chilling surveillance video from Friday, October 14, shows the alleged killer and Lola near the building where the victim lived with her parents, Delphine and Johan Daviet, who reported her missing about 4 p.m. that day.

“Lola knows that on Fridays you go straight home because we go to Béthune, the family village, a three-hour drive north of Paris,” Delphine said.

The father, who is a caretaker in their building, decided to check the footage of their building in the city’s 19th arrondissement and noticed their girl entering the building with a stranger.

On Facebook, Delphine wrote that Lola was “last seen in the company of a girl we don’t know, in our residence.”

Tragically, the girl’s mutilated body was discovered about 11 p.m. Friday by a homeless man several streets away from the family’s home.

Witnesses told local media that the suspect entered the building alone then “came out, half an hour later with a large, very heavy suitcase.”

One person said: “She asked everyone she met to help her carry it. She seemed a little crazy. At one point she left the suitcase in front of a cafe, she came and went, went in and out, we wondered what was inside her but we would never have thought of a body.

“Then she went to the bakery in front of the cafe to buy a croissant, she came back like it was nothing, she looked a little unsteady.”

A law enforcement source said evidence suggests that Lola had been tortured, raped, strangled and slashed across her throat in her building’s basement, the Mirror reported.

Lola reportedly died of asphyxiation following the brutal attack, according to a post-mortem exam.

Local news outlet BFMTV reported that the numbers were “placed” on her body, not drawn or scraped on her skin.

It is unclear what the numbers mean.

A law enforcement source said: “The suspect had boasted about selling body parts. Evidence suggests that the girl was taken into the basement of the flat, where she was tortured, and raped, before being strangled and having her throat cut.”

The source added: “The suspect is believed to suffer with serious psychological problems. She was living on the street, but had friends and family in the Paris area.”

Dahbia was arrested Saturday, October 15, at her sister’s home in the northern suburb of Bois-Colombe, the news outlet reported.

According to BFMTV, a man in his 40s also was also arrested on suspicion of helping the alleged killer carry the girl’s body.