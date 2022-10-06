Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Hollywood actor, Pierce Brosnan has asked a Los Angeles court to issue a restraining order against a woman who he says is stalking him and his family at their Southern California residence.

In legal docs reviewed by The Blast, Brosnan, 69, said the woman, 55, has been staying outside of his Malibu, California home in a vehicle.

‘She has been stalking me and my family,’ said the James Bond actor, who told the court that on two occasions, he had to contact authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to remove the woman from his property.

Brosnan said that officials were not able to take the woman into custody for being outside his property, and advised for him to seek a civil restraining order, which would make her actions chargeable if approved.

The Golden Eye star also named his wife Keely Shaye Smith, 59, and their sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, in his bid for an emergency temporary restraining order against the woman.

He told the court about the bizarre behavior from the woman in question.

‘She originally said she was looking for Dick Van Dyke (she has a tattoo of him on her arm) but when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house,’ Brosnan said. ‘She gave me two odd notes, said she needed $1,500 for new tires, and gave me a drawing she did of me.’

The court granted Brosnan an emergency restraining order and informed the accused stalker she is not to contact the actor or his family ‘directly or indirectly’ or ‘harass’ them. She must stay at least 400 yards away from Brosnan’s home as well as any school or workplaces his kids might be at.

A hearing on the matter is slated for October 25, where it will be determined if the woman is given an extended order that could last up to five years.