Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 21, 2022 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has accused members of the disbanded Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Special Service Unit (SSU) of being behind the disappearance of two Indian nationals and their driver on July 25th.

The two Indians were communications experts who were offering IT services to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance digital team.

The two, he says, contributed immensely to the success of Dr. Ruto’s campaign.

Itumbi, in a social media post on Friday, said members of DCI SSU were behind the disappearance of the two Indians.

Mr. Khan and his friend Mr. Zaid went missing alongside taxi driver Nicodemus Mwania from Mombasa Road.

The trio was abducted outside the Ole Sereni Hotel.

Mr. Itumbi described SSU as a unit out to “literally kidnap, assault, maim, and kill innocent people.”

He stated that the disbanded unit of detectives targeted those who supported the election of Dr. Ruto in the just-concluded polls.

President Ruto ordered the disbandment of SSU last Saturday after a probe into the disappearance of the two Indians was linked to the unit.

A total of 21 detectives who served under the unit have been summoned to the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) headquarters in Nairobi today.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.