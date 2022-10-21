Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – During the burial of late former President Mwai Kibaki in April, Jimmy Kibaki broke protocol to allow a tribute from Jimmy Kairu, the son of former Kieni Member of Parliament Munene Kairu.

Jimmy, who has many a time described the late president as a man who kept his cool, revealed that Kibaki broke down into tears when Munene Kairu died in April 1998.

He disclosed that his father and the former Kieni legislator had a great relationship and remained close friends who were loyal to each other for many years.

“The relationship between his father and my late father was one of those great friendships. The first time I ever saw my father shed a tear was at your father’s funeral,” Jimmy disclosed.

According to Jimmy Kairu, his father and Kibaki were attached at the hip, and would often be spotted together even when he served as the late President Daniel Moi’s Vice President between 1978 and 1988.

“There were whispers in the circles in the 70s, 80s and 90s that if you want to see honorable Mwai Kibaki, look for Munene Kairu, they are most likely to be together or will be, shortly,” the young Kairu noted as he gave his tribute.

