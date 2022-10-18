Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary nominee, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, has finally revealed his net worth.

Appearing before the National Assembly‘s Appointment committee on Tuesday, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, a former Central Bank of Kenya(CBK) governor, said his net worth is approximately Sh 950 million.

“My worth is roughly about Sh 950 million. Currently, I am earning in dollars but everything is translated into Ksh. I am salaried at the African Economic Research Consortium,” Prof Ndung’u stated.

Prof Ndung’u also defended his tenure as CBK governor between 2007 and 2015, saying during that time no bank collapsed.

“During my tenure from 2007 – 2015, there was no bank that collapsed but that doesn’t mean there were no problems, there were problems but we had to develop interventions to save the market. We put in place several mergers to prevent the banks from collapsing,” Ndung’u said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.