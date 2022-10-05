Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 October 2022 – About a week ago, President William Ruto hosted church leaders at State House for a thanksgiving ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by renowned bishops who led a powerful prayer session to thank God for giving Ruto victory.

Word has it that after the thanksgiving ceremony, Ruto gave Bishop Mark Kariuki Ksh 3 Million as ‘Sadaka’ to distribute among the men and women of the cloth.

The head of state entrusted Bishop Mark Kariuki with the money since he was the one who coordinated the attendance list.

The outspoken bishop reportedly short-changed his fellow bishops and disappeared with the money.

He has been ignoring their calls, leaving them high and dry.

Some bishops have threatened to raise the issue with the President and boycott any event that he organizes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.