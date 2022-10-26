Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Former Presidential candidate Reuben Kigame has sent a message to President William Ruto and advised him on what he should do so that his government can feed millions of Kenyans facing hunger and starvation.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Kigame, a renowned televangelist, said some Kenyans are giving their children a small amount of alcohol so that they sleep and forget the pain of sleeping hungry.

Kigame advised Ruto’s government to buy maize from North Rift farmers so that it can be able to feed those who are starving.

“This is the best time for the government to buy all the maize harvested recently by farmers from North Rift. Instead of importing maize let them buy these and anything that is food because our problem is not lack of food but distribution),” said Kigame.

According to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) over 14 million Kenyans are starving due to hunger.

