Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has sent a message to Kenyans, minutes after he took the oath of office at State House, Nairobi on Thursday.

Mudavadi was among 24 Cabinet Secretaries who took the oath of office after the National Assembly approved their nomination on Wednesday.

In his speech, Musalia Mudavadi stated that he is aware of what is ahead of him.

“I am fully awake to many challenges that lie ahead of me,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi will assist the President and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and work hand in hand with Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki.

The former Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader will also chair and coordinate the National Government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments in consultation with and for transmission to the Party/Coalition Leaders in Parliament.

He is also supposed to perform any other function as may be assigned by the President.

