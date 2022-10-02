Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna has sent a message to Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential loser, Raila Odinga, who on Saturday claimed that he won the August 9th election only for him to be rigged out by rogue Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials led by its chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

Speaking during a thanksgiving event at a Safari Park on Friday evening, Raila said he won the election but the election was rigged in favor of President William Ruto.

Raila said he accepted defeat to avoid post-election skirmishes as witnessed in Ivory Coast in 2010.

However, in a tweet, after Raila said he won the August 9th election, Miguna urged Raila to accept the fact that he was defeated by President William Ruto in a free and fair manner.

“Raila Odinga has not accepted the fact that he was defeated by William Ruto on the August 9th election and that the Supreme Court dismissed his petition. He has not accepted the fact that the BBI and Uhuru Kenyatta are gone for good. The sooner he does the better,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

