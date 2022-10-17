Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, has disclosed his net worth after he appeared before the National Assembly‘s Committee on Appointment on Monday.

Duale, the Defence Cabinet Secretary nominee, said he is worth Sh 851 million.

The lawmaker said his assets include 231 camels, sheep and goats.

“Chair, I’m worth Sh851 million, including the assets I own. Including the goats, sheep and camels that I own, I even had to go and value my 231 camels somewhere in Kitui County,” he said.

The Garissa Township MP said his current income stands at about Sh10 million.

“My current source of income annually in terms of rentals and others is about Sh10 million.”

Duale is not rich like Chief Cabinet Secretary nominee, Musalia Mudavadi, who told the same committee that he is worth Sh 4 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.