Friday, October 7, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has changed tune and revealed who stole his victory during the August 9th Presidential election.

Raila Odinga and his stooges have been claiming that President William Ruto, with the help of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, rigged the election.

But on Thursday, Raila Odinga said Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade didn’t steal the election.

The former Prime Minister said the August 9th election was rigged by the United States and Britain through Smartmatic Company.

Raila said his election was rigged by a former United States President who hates his leadership style.

Smartmatic works hand in hand with Dominion Voting Systems, a company owned by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Former United States President, Bill Clinton, is among the board members of Dominion Voting Systems.

The chairman of Smartmatic and the SGO Group, Mark Malloch-Brown, serves on the Open Society Foundations Global Board -founded by George Soros.

