Sunday, October 23, 2022 – President William Ruto has suffered a major blow after Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, instructed Azimio MPs to reject four cabinet nominees who were among the 22 cabinet members which the head of state nominated early this month.

For the last week, the 22 cabinet secretaries have been undergoing vetting by the National Assembly committee of Appointments led by Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Even before the committee writes the report on the suitability of the nominees, Azimio MPs led by Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, have zeroed in on four nominees whom they consider to have integrity issues and should not be approved for CS positions.

The four are led by Treasury CS nominee Prof Njuguna Ndungu, who they accused of being behind the collapse of the Imperial bank when he was serving as Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor.

The other is Public and Gender CS nominee, Aisha Jumwa who is accused of having a murder case on her shoulders.

Mithika Linturi, who is the Agriculture CS nominee, is accused of having a raw rape case on his shoulders, while Energy CS nominee Davis Chirchir, is accused of being corrupt when he served as a Cabinet Secretary in charge of Energy and Petroleum during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.