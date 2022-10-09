Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – Even as the country comes to terms with the sudden death of former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut, it has emerged that doctors at Mediheal Hospital frantically tried to save him, but it was too late.

According to doctors, Chepkut was rushed to the hospital yesterday morning, and they struggled to save his life but all in vain.

According to Chanchal Singh, the chief intensivist at the Mediheal Hospital in Parklands, the doctors received him at around 8:20 am.

Singh and other doctors unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate the MP since he showed no signs of a heart attack.

“We received the patient, Hon. William Chepkut, at 8:20am. We examined him, but we did not find any signs of heartbeat or breath,” the doctor detailed.

“We, thereafter, embarked on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but, unfortunately, we could not resuscitate him. The attempts to revive his heartbeat or respiration failed,” he added.

Chepkut had complained about a sharp pain in his leg before his sudden death.

According to his Personal Assistant, Kipkorir Birgen, Chepkut lamented that the leg was swollen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.