Saturday, October 1, 2022 – A boy was left stranded at the Quarry stage in Pipeline, Embakasi by her stepmother.

Members of the public got concerned after they spotted him crying.

When they interrogated him, he said that he had been abandoned by his stepmother.

A well-wisher shared the boy’s photo on social media and called out the heartless stepmother for dumping the innocent child like garbage.

The boy says he is from Busia and his father’s name is Paul Wafula.

See his photo below.

