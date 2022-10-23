Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 23, 2022 – A pastor from Gachie has been exposed on social media for wrecking marriages.

An aggrieved man shared the pastor’s photos on Facebook and alleged that he has been chewing his wife.

He has tried to warn the man of God to stop destroying his home but his pleas have fallen on deaf ears, prompting him to expose his behaviours online.

Cases of Kenyan pastors wrecking marriages are on the rise.

A few days ago, word got out that Kiengei’s friend Pastor Samuel Muthungu was battered to death last month after he was caught with someone’s wife.

His friends then lied that he had died in a road accident.

Below is a Facebook post exposing the rogue pastor from Gachie.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.