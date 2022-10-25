Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – The cold-blooded murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif has put Kenya in a precarious diplomatic position with Pakistan.

This is after Pakistan demanded answers from President William Ruto over the killing of Sharif in Kajiado on Sunday in what the police have said is a case of mistaken identity.

Yesterday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Ruto with some demands following the death of the celebrated journalist.

He asked Ruto to ensure a fair and open investigation into the shocking incident.

He also disclosed that Dr. Ruto had promised to offer full assistance, including expediting the process of returning the murdered scribe’s body to Pakistan.

“Just had a telephonic call with Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. I requested him to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the shocking incident. He promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of return of the body to Pakistan,” PM Shebaz tweeted on Monday.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also mourned the fallen journalist, calling him an astute and valiant journalist who never dreaded speaking the truth.

The news of Sharif’s death sent shockwaves across the globe after he was killed by police officers in Kenya on Sunday night.

Police reports have since confirmed that Sharif was shot in the head after the car he was traveling in together with his brother was sprayed with bullets as police officers “mistook their identity” in a reported car theft case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.