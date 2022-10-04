Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – A motorist has taken to social media to cry for justice after he was reportedly assaulted by a rogue traffic cop based in Eldoret.

According to the victim, the cop, identified as Sergeant Kennedy Opasi, hit him with a helmet and almost disfigured his face.

He went ahead and pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him.

He has reported the assault incident at Eldoret police station but no action has been taken against the traffic officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.