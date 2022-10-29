Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Motorists want action taken against a rogue traffic police officer stationed at Kimende, who has been harassing innocent motorists and demanding hefty bribes.

The officer is very rude and operates with a lot of impunity.

A motorist narrated how the cop threatened to shoot him after he recorded him soliciting a bribe.

He has reportedly been transferred several times but he doesn’t report to his new station because he is well-protected by his seniors.

He camps at Kimende as early as 4 AM to collect bribes.

Below are more confessions from motorists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.