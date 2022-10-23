Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 23, 2022 – Dreaded undercover cop Hessy Wa Dandora has revealed that the 23-year-old robbery with violence suspect who was arrested in Kayole on Saturday after detectives raided his house and recovered a homemade gun has been on police radar since 2018.

The dangerous robber identified as John Kimani alias Kimsee, operated in Dandora before relocating to Kayole after escaping several police traps.

In 2018, he killed a young woman in Dandora and robbed her of cash and a mobile phone.

In the same year, he attempted to kill a chief in broad daylight after firing a live bullet.

Luckily, he missed the target.

The suspect, according to Hessy, has committed a series of murders in Eastlands.

Hessy revealed that the suspect’s mother always bails him out when he is arrested.

Below is a post by the undercover concerning the notorious gangster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.