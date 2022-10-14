Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 October 2022 – The manager of the notorious club Signature club in Kisumu is on the run after brutally killing Mama Ida Odinga’s official bodyguard.

The armed and dangerous assailant, Collins Amitha Dudi, shot the officer last night in Kisumu’s Uzima area.

The officer, Barack Onyango Odour, was in the company of a woman and a man when he met his death.

Nyanza regional police boss Karanja Muiruri confirmed the incident but promised to provide further details after receiving the full report.

The suspect also shot the woman in the arm and the man was shot in the leg.

Those who were injured are admitted at a facility within the lake-side city.

Eyewitnesses said the bodyguard was shot dead following a dispute over a woman.

The suspect is said to have escaped with the slain officer’s firearm.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.